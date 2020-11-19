ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 103.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 433,901 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 42.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 336.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

