ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blackbaud as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blackbaud by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

