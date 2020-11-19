ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Saia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.86.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

