ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 255,544 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,744,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $135.49 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.