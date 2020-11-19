ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 8.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.62. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

