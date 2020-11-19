ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,176,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1,368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $918.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $968.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.19. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $828.17.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total transaction of $10,515,594.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

