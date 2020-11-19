ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,215 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 43.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 54,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 114.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.20. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.