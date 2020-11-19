ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,663 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 388,915 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.