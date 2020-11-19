ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,168 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth about $13,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 33.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 7.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Inphi by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $592,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,088 shares of company stock worth $71,800,181. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $157.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.84.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.