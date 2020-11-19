ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,878. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

