ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 17,817 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 594,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 242,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 428,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.97. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.