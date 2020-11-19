ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 20,142 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Griffon worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 272.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

