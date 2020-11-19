ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 319,200 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 319,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Wipro by 719.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,185 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 118.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 3,641.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

