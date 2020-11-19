ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 617.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $33,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in WEX by 40.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.41.

In related news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

