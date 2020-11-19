ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,637 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 125.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI opened at $22.51 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SJI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

