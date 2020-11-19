ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 375.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,794,000 after buying an additional 165,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $337.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $362.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

