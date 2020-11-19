ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $25,000.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $103.91 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,420 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

