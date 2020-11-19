ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

HRTX opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

