ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 840 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 18,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,820.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,817. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

