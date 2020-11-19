ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $1,144,025.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,961 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,078. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $218.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.36 and a beta of 1.78.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.