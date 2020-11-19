ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kura Oncology worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,349.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,433 shares of company stock valued at $15,748,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.