ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

