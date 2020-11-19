Comparing HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 6.92% 7.63% 5.91% Internap N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HUYA and Internap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.20 billion 3.79 $67.25 million $0.29 72.10 Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Internap.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HUYA and Internap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 3 6 0 2.67 Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Internap.

Volatility and Risk

HUYA has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap has a beta of 4.04, suggesting that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HUYA beats Internap on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. The company operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also provides online advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company provides software development and Internet value added services. As of December 31, 2019, its live streaming content covered approximately 3,800 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Internap Company Profile

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

