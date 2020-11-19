Contrasting Essential Utilities (WTRG) & The Competition

Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Essential Utilities to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Essential Utilities and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00 Essential Utilities Competitors 194 543 499 55 2.32

Essential Utilities currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 64.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Utilities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36% Essential Utilities Competitors 15.51% 8.68% 3.30%

Risk & Volatility

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Utilities’ peers have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Utilities and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $889.69 million $224.54 million 29.37 Essential Utilities Competitors $794.36 million $139.64 million 33.46

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

