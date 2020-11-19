Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Copart by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Copart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,688,000 after purchasing an additional 235,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

