Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4,364.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

