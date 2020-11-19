Critical Comparison: RumbleON (RMBL) vs. Its Rivals

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RumbleON to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s peers have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RumbleON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.10% -100.47% -9.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -0.93 RumbleON Competitors $2.05 billion $196.89 million 22.43

RumbleON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 RumbleON Competitors 460 1500 2170 112 2.46

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.54%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 2.06%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

RumbleON peers beat RumbleON on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

