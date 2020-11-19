CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,803,000 after buying an additional 281,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $91.33 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.