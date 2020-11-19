Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Position Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.47. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,984 shares of company stock worth $2,897,850 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

