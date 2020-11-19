Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,330 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $166,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

