EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $140.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

