Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $36,078,923. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

