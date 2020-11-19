Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,924.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

