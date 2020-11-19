Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401,285 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 188,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Exelon worth $85,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.