Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

