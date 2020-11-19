Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 76.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

