Financial Analysis: Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) vs. Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG)

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) and Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ur-Energy and Comstock Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comstock Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ur-Energy presently has a consensus price target of $0.90, indicating a potential upside of 91.90%. Given Ur-Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than Comstock Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ur-Energy and Comstock Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million 2.47 -$8.42 million ($0.05) -9.38 Comstock Mining $180,000.00 190.38 -$3.81 million ($0.20) -4.98

Comstock Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Comstock Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Comstock Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Mining has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and Comstock Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Comstock Mining 28.94% 0.28% 0.14%

Summary

Comstock Mining beats Ur-Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Nevada. It operates through two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts. It primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Dayton and Lucerne resource areas. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel, including 19 leasable rooms, 4 cottages, a bar, and a restaurant; 225 acre Daney Ranch property in Dayton, Nevada; and 98-acre industrial park and senior water rights in Silver Springs, Nevada. Comstock Mining Inc. has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim, treat, and remediate mercury from tailings and industrial effluents. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

