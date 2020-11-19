HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HSBC opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.