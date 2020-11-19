Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Cut by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

