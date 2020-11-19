Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $60.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.