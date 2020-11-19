Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.