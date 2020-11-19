Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 249,950 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,080,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 623,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,887 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52,233 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.58. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.