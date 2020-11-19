Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $166.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $170.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.