Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

