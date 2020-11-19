iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,925 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.16 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

