iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

