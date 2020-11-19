Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 321.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 101,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.74. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.91%. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.