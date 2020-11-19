Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,861 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,861 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

