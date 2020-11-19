Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $720,000 in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Intersect ENT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 44,094 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

