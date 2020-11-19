Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $730,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.30 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

